Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 273 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. CarMax comprises approximately 2.5% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.94. 185,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

