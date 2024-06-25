Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 3 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. NVR makes up about 2.3% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVR by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 52 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in NVR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR traded down $55.78 on Tuesday, reaching $7,685.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,312. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7,599.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7,456.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $99.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NVR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

