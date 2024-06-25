Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 354 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Armstrong World Industries comprises about 2.1% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Armstrong World Industries worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,129. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.35 and a 52-week high of $125.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.34 and a 200 day moving average of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

