Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 53,885 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,885 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises approximately 1.2% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BN. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Brookfield by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,424,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,903,000 after buying an additional 24,975,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $614,104,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Brookfield by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,266 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brookfield by 21.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $101,800,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BN shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Trading Down 1.4 %

BN stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 152,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $45.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.88.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.