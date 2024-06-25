Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FNDA stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.62. 28,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,548. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $57.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average of $54.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.