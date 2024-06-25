Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Crane Advisory LLC

Crane Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 223.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030,338 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 14.7% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Crane Advisory LLC owned about 0.90% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $72,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR remained flat at $48.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. 43,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $48.87. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

