Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Boosted by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,385,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,288,000 after purchasing an additional 748,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,120 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665,035 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,219 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,117,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 89,286 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

