SEA (NYSE:SE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $84.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SE. HSBC raised their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

SE opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,517.60 and a beta of 1.53. SEA has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $76.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SEA will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,384,427,000 after buying an additional 8,045,977 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,119,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $708,471,000 after acquiring an additional 542,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $640,219,000. Kora Management LP grew its stake in SEA by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,637,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $249,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in SEA by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,131,880 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $167,341,000 after acquiring an additional 420,802 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

