SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Director William Doran Sells 5,000 Shares

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,239. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $72.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 67.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 184.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 78.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

