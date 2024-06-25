Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,910,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.91% of Sensata Technologies worth $560,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 17,818.8% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -436.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari purchased 73,137 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

