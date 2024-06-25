Serco Group (LON:SRP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $176.63

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.63 ($2.24) and traded as low as GBX 171.40 ($2.17). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 175.90 ($2.23), with a volume of 1,419,221 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, February 26th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 178.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 176.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 970.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39.

In related news, insider Nigel Crossley bought 7,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £14,687.15 ($18,631.42). 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

