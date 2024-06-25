Serinus Energy (TSE:SEN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.43

Serinus Energy plc (TSE:SEN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as low as C$0.30. Serinus Energy shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 6,708 shares.
Serinus Energy Trading Up 72.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.30.
About Serinus Energy
Serinus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 45% working interest in the Sabria concession; and a 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida, Ech Chouech, Sanrhar, and Zinnia concessions located in Tunisia.
