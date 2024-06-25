ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $745.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,823. The firm has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.10, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $723.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $739.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.