Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.43 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut Sharecare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of SHCR opened at $1.37 on Friday. Sharecare has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $90.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sharecare will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sharecare in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sharecare by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23,129 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sharecare by 7.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 667,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.



Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

