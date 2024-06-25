Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.57

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.57 and traded as high as C$16.70. Shawcor shares last traded at C$16.57, with a volume of 375,218 shares traded.

Shawcor Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

