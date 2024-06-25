Sime Armoyan Buys 100 Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$110.50 per share, with a total value of C$11,050.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Sime Armoyan acquired 11,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,221,000.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Sime Armoyan acquired 2,900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$110.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,175.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sime Armoyan acquired 4,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$110.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$510,525.02.

On Friday, May 31st, Sime Armoyan acquired 5,200 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$577,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sime Armoyan acquired 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Sime Armoyan acquired 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sime Armoyan purchased 1,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,299.01.

On Friday, May 3rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Sime Armoyan purchased 900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00.

TSE MRG.UN opened at C$15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$573.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$13.08 and a one year high of C$17.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.39.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRG.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

