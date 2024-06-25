Sime Armoyan Buys 25,000 Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 25,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, with a total value of C$98,250.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Sime Armoyan bought 201,700 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, with a total value of C$792,681.00.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$4.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.46. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.20. The firm has a market cap of C$346.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of C$330.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$343.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.6198582 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFW shares. Stifel Canada lowered Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ATB Capital lowered Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

