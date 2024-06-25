Sime Armoyan Buys 9,210 Shares of Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI) Stock

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 9,210 shares of Clarke stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.19 per share, with a total value of C$149,109.90.

Clarke Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:CKI opened at C$16.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$230.90 million, a PE ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.28. Clarke Inc. has a 1 year low of C$12.50 and a 1 year high of C$21.50.

Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.89 million during the quarter. Clarke had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 4.20%.

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

