SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Alexander Otto Sells 191,167 Shares of Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Otto sold 191,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $2,745,158.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,353,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,551,190.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Alexander Otto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 18th, Alexander Otto sold 82,984 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $1,194,969.60.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Alexander Otto sold 242,573 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $3,568,248.83.
- On Monday, June 10th, Alexander Otto sold 91,778 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,336,287.68.
SITE Centers Stock Performance
Shares of SITC stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $14.88.
SITE Centers Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 384.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
