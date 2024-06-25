SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Alexander Otto Sells 191,167 Shares of Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Otto sold 191,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $2,745,158.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,353,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,551,190.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alexander Otto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SITE Centers alerts:

On Tuesday, June 18th, Alexander Otto sold 82,984 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $1,194,969.60.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Alexander Otto sold 242,573 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $3,568,248.83.

On Monday, June 10th, Alexander Otto sold 91,778 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,336,287.68.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SITC stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $14.88.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 384.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SITC

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.