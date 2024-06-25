Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Christian Kleinerman Sells 1,535 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $193,302.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 749,615 shares in the company, valued at $94,399,016.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $124.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.15 and a 200-day moving average of $174.84. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.40 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

