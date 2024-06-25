Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stake Increased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $838,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $226,302,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $173,747,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $147,120,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $124.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.15 and its 200-day moving average is $174.84.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 774,097 shares in the company, valued at $121,053,288.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,686,742. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

