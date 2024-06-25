Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $123.69 and last traded at $124.01, with a volume of 1171926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.80.

Specifically, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,535 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $193,302.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 749,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,399,016.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,686,742 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.84.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

