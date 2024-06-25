SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CTO Jeremy Rishel Sells 56,273 Shares

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2024

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFIGet Free Report) CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of SOFI opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 311.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 478,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 362,114 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 905.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 779,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 702,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.