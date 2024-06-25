SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CTO Jeremy Rishel Sells 56,273 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of SOFI opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 311.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 478,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 362,114 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 905.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 779,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 702,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

