Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance
SRNE opened at $0.01 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sorrento Therapeutics
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.