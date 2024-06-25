Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Get Southern alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SO

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $79.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.09. Southern has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $80.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,089,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,180,430,000 after purchasing an additional 481,071 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Southern by 45.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,994,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Southern by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,811,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,988,000 after purchasing an additional 349,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $631,068,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 38.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.