Southland Equity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.98.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

