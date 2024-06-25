Southland Equity Partners LLC Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.64.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $139.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.08.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

