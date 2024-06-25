Southland Equity Partners LLC Has $316,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 26,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 30,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 20,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $138.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

