Southland Equity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,318 iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,083,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,661 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,751 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,266,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,368,000 after acquiring an additional 831,444 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $24,263,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,499,000.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

