Southland Equity Partners LLC Sells 231 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Southland Equity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2589 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

