Southland Equity Partners LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $311.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $247.52 and a 1-year high of $319.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

