SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SouthState by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 720,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in SouthState by 44.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,448,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,461,000 after purchasing an additional 54,147 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 37,049 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,485,000 after purchasing an additional 466,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SSB opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $87.77.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. SouthState’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

