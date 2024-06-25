SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,733,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,686,000 after buying an additional 271,193 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 192,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 57,129 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 157,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 60,970 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 98,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,728. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

