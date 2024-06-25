SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by Beacon Wealthcare LLC

Beacon Wealthcare LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,499 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 1.0% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

