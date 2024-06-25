SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.5% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $11,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 599.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.80. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $36.66.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

