SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRE. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 46,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 466,912 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,661,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,471,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,272,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,880,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $54.47.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

