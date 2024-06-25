Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Stock Position Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,933 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $24,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Spire by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Spire by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SR opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Spire’s payout ratio is 76.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Spire in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spire

Spire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.