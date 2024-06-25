Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Jack Sinclair Sells 5,718 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ SFM opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,241 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after buying an additional 1,237,610 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $23,992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after buying an additional 398,901 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 741,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,660,000 after buying an additional 351,446 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

