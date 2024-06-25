STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,060,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,152,000 after buying an additional 110,453 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,051,000 after purchasing an additional 961,420 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,206,000 after purchasing an additional 104,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,456,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in STAG Industrial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,539,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,686,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE STAG opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.00%.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.