Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stagwell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $670.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in Stagwell by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 36,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stagwell by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Stagwell by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

