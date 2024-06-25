Steph & Co. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Steph & Co. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.5% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 44,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $198.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $571.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $205.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

