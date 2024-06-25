StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at UBS Group

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STEP. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StepStone Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.64.

StepStone Group Price Performance

STEP stock opened at $44.34 on Monday. StepStone Group has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Insider Activity at StepStone Group

In other news, Director David F. Hoffmeister acquired 22,500 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,829.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David F. Hoffmeister acquired 22,500 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,829.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 850,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,396,000 after acquiring an additional 510,283 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 288,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

