Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $377.00

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 377 ($4.78) and traded as high as GBX 377 ($4.78). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 377 ($4.78), with a volume of 19,805 shares changing hands.
Stock Spirits Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £754 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 377 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 377.
About Stock Spirits Group
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stock Spirits Group
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.