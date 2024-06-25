Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $377.00

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 377 ($4.78) and traded as high as GBX 377 ($4.78). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 377 ($4.78), with a volume of 19,805 shares changing hands.

Stock Spirits Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £754 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 377 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 377.

About Stock Spirits Group

(Get Free Report)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.