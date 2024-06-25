StockNews.com Upgrades HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $27.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.84 million, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $29.12.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other HealthStream news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $26,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,679.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,345,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 494,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

