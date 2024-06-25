Strategic Planning Group LLC Acquires 18,058 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 2.6% of Strategic Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Strategic Planning Group LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5,182.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 60,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 309.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $85.58 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $86.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

