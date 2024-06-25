Strategic Planning Group LLC Acquires 5,301 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 348,418 shares of company stock worth $47,784,717. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $138.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.79.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

