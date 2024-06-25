Strategic Planning Group LLC Acquires 7,893 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NEE stock opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

