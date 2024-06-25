Strategic Planning Group LLC Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock opened at $196.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

