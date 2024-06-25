Strategic Planning Group LLC Buys 1,283 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 567,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,304,000 after buying an additional 42,771 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 609,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,965,000 after buying an additional 17,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,490,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,336,000 after buying an additional 1,068,723 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.1 %

TSM stock opened at $169.66 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $184.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $879.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.73 and a 200 day moving average of $133.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

