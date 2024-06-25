Strategic Planning Group LLC Buys 853 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 0.8% of Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,956 shares of company stock valued at $57,080,594 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $379.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 713.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $394.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. HSBC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

